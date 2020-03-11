e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / NGT team reviews solid waste management in Mansa

NGT team reviews solid waste management in Mansa

The team included senior NGT member and former Punjab chief secretary S C Aggarwal, technical expert Babu Ram and Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Council mission director Pooran Singh.

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mansa
Hindustantimes
         

A National Green Tribunal (NGT) team on Wednesday visited Mansa to take stock of solid waste management in the area and prepare a ground-level report on the same.

The team included senior NGT member and former Punjab chief secretary S C Aggarwal, technical expert Babu Ram and Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Council mission director Pooran Singh.

During site visit, the team found that there was 97 per cent door-to-door collection of solid waste within the limits of Mansa municipal council, while the remaining areas and nagar panchayats reported 60 to 80 per cent collection.

The team directed the officials concerned to ensure 100% door-to-door collection by March 31.

Deputy commissioner Gurpal Singh Chahal stated that three multi-reuse facility (MRF) sheds are working in Mansa wherein solid waste is collected, segregated into bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste. While the bio-degradable waste is collected in pits for vermi-composting, the non-biodegradable lot is disposed of as per the norms, Chahal said.

He added that 90 per cent work on the fourth MRF shed has been completed, while tenders have been floated for the fifth one.

tags
top news
Madhya Pradesh govt teeters on brink, Cong to send more firefighters to Bengaluru
Madhya Pradesh govt teeters on brink, Cong to send more firefighters to Bengaluru
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities