NGT team reviews solid waste management in Mansa

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:26 IST

A National Green Tribunal (NGT) team on Wednesday visited Mansa to take stock of solid waste management in the area and prepare a ground-level report on the same.

The team included senior NGT member and former Punjab chief secretary S C Aggarwal, technical expert Babu Ram and Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Council mission director Pooran Singh.

During site visit, the team found that there was 97 per cent door-to-door collection of solid waste within the limits of Mansa municipal council, while the remaining areas and nagar panchayats reported 60 to 80 per cent collection.

The team directed the officials concerned to ensure 100% door-to-door collection by March 31.

Deputy commissioner Gurpal Singh Chahal stated that three multi-reuse facility (MRF) sheds are working in Mansa wherein solid waste is collected, segregated into bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste. While the bio-degradable waste is collected in pits for vermi-composting, the non-biodegradable lot is disposed of as per the norms, Chahal said.

He added that 90 per cent work on the fourth MRF shed has been completed, while tenders have been floated for the fifth one.