Nigerian couple supplying drugs to peddlers in Punjab nabbed

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2019 00:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The Mohali police have arrested a Nigerian couple from Delhi for supplying drugs to peddlers in Punjab and Haryana.

The accused were identified as Makaogu John and Fahe Rechelle. Police recovered 40gm heroin from their possession.

The duo was arrested on the disclosure of a Sangrur resident, Jasminder Singh, alias Jassi, who was arrested with 15gm heroin near TDI City, Mohali, on August 25.

Jaswinder was arrested on a tip-off from a naka laid near TDI City. Police had stopped him while he was riding a scooter on the Airport Road towards Kharar. “During his interrogation, he revealed that he had bought the heroin from a Delhi-based Nigerian couple. Following this, a trap was laid and the couple was arrested in Delhi,” said Manphool Singh, station house officer, Balongi.

They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Balongi police station.

A local court on Monday sent them to three-day police remand.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 23:29 IST

