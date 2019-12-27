Night club owner booked for playing music sans licence in Chandigarh

cities

Police on Thursday booked owner of a night club for playing music without a phonographic performance license.

Kuldeep Gupta, director of Red Chilly Foods Private Limited and owner of night club Qizo in Sector 26, was booked on the complaint of one Sandeep Singh, who alleged that copyrights of the music being played at the club is with the Phonographic Performance Limited, a copyright Society, and the night club didn’t procure a licence for the same.

Following the complaint, a raid was conducted and it was found the music was being played on the premises without licence. The investigating officials are also planning to seize musical equipment of the club.

As per the police, any person planning to play music at clubs and night clubs will have to take a licence from the PPL.

“The matter is sub judice as the court has granted a stay,” said the night club owner.

On December 23, the district court dismissed an application moved by the PPL praying to pass an ad-interim order of injunction against Jag Enterprises, The Alitus, restraining it to play any copyright music till the pendency of the suit on New Year bash.

The court order mentioned that there are “frequent adjournments” on the behalf of the counsel for the plaintiff. “From the pace of the suit and considering arguments of counsel of defendant, this court does not find that there is prima facie case or balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff or any irreparable loss would be suffered to the applicant,” the order read.

“The court does not find any merit in the application and is dismissed,” it added.

Phonographic Performance Limited had moved district courts in Chandigarh, seeking directions against various hotels, restaurants and lounge bars, who have not applied for the mandatory licence as per law under the Copyright Act, 1957.