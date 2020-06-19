Nine deaths by suicide in two days in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad

cities

Jun 19, 2020

PUNE: Nine deaths by suicide were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas in two days, police said on Friday. Some of the deaths, police said, are related to financial distress caused by the economic disruption during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In Pune, four members of a family were found dead in their flat on Friday morning in the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station jurisdiction, according to Pune police, who said they found a suicide note from the apartment stating, “Nobody should be blamed for our deaths.”

The four members of the family include a man and his wife in their 30s, and their two children. It is possible that the parents killed the children first before dying by suicide, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police Shirish Sardeshpande said preliminary reports suggest the family was in financial distress caused by the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

In a separate case, a 45-year-old businessman from Sinhgad died by suicide on Thursday. He was found in his apartment by his brother, who rushed him to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

In Wakad, a 32-year-old IT professional was found dead in his apartment on Thursday afternoon. The police said it could be a case of suicide, as a note was found in the house. “The note was not addressed to anyone. It said nobody was to be blamed for the step that he was taking,” said Wakad station house officer Ravindra Mudol. This was the second incident in Wakad where another man, aged 40, killed himself on Friday.

In a third incident in Wakad, a 40-year-old man was found dead in his house, in a case of apparent death by suicide. He lived alone, police said.

“Each person who has ended their life may have his or her own reason. There’s of course an impact of overall current atmosphere on everyone, while at the same time many of those who end lives may have depression, although it may not necessarily be the cause,” said Dr Soumitra Pathare, psychiatrist and director, Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy, Indian Law Society (ILS).

On Friday evening, a Chinchwad man (30) who worked as a contract employee in a private firm was found dead in his house. “He was recently married, but his wife was at her parents’ place out of the city when the incident took place,” police said. Another man (30) from Pimple-Gurav died by suicide on Friday. He was single and lived with his mother, police said.

Government counsellor Vaishali Ranade said, “There are a number of reasons behind the increase in such incidents. Job losses in the Covid crisis have created economic insecurity and anxiety, and this is compounded by a lack of communication. Also, we notice that young people have put wealth at the centre of their existence. We will have to learn to decide our limitations and face challenges with what we have got.”

Wakad police counsel man away from drastic step

The Wakad police have been applauded for their efforts in weaning away a 30-year-old person who was going to attempt suicide on Friday.

According to information released by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, “The victim called the PCMC police and expressed his desire to commit suicide, citing the reason behind his decision.”

The Wakad police realised the seriousness of the situation, sent a patrol team to the location and counselled him after which the man decided to opt away from his drastic decision, police said.