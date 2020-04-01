Nine from Punjab attended Nizamuddin congregation

cities

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 00:35 IST

As many as nine persons from Punjab attended the Tableeghi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi, health officials said on Tuesday.

Among those who attended the congregation included four from Ludhiana, two from Sangrur and one each from Barnala, Gurdaspur and Pathankot.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, head of newly established media wing for COVID-19 communication, said all of them have been identified. “They all are said to be in Delhi and have not returned to Punjab yet. We have traced their families in the state and all have been found asymptomatic till date,” said Dr Bhaskar.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said that one man from Rajasthan, who had attended the congregation, had visited the electricity market near municipal corporation zone-A office in Ludhiana eight-nine days ago and then left for Jodhpur.

He was quarantined in Jodhpur and found positive for coronavirus. The police have traced the Ludhiana shopkeepers who had come in contact with him and asked health officials to conduct tests on them.

The Tableeghi Jamaat had hosted a mass gathering this month that was attended by thousands of followers, which has become the new hotspot of covid-19 cases. As of now, nine Indians who attended this congregation have died. One foreign national has also died in Mumbai and 19 other foreigners have tested positive for the disease.

