Nine test Covid-19 positive in Ggm; 23 patients discharged

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram:

Nine people, including six from Rajiv Nagar, were found positive for coronavirus on Friday, health department officials said. With the new cases, a total of 179 people have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 virus in Gurugram.

As many as 23 patients were also discharged from the different hospitals on Friday, the highest number of patients discharged in a single day in Gurugram, the officials said.

“Six cases from Rajiv Nagar are high-risk contacts of a family’s some members who were confirmed positive earlier this week,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer.

“An autorickshaw driver, a resident of Hari Nagar who had links with a Covid-19 positive vegetable seller from Khandsa mandi, was found positive for coronavirus,” he said.

Besides, one case each from Gandhi Nagar and Basai Enclave has also been reported. It is to be noted that Rajiv Nagar, Khandsa and Basai Enclave are declared containment zones.

Of the 179 positive cases, 89 people are undergoing treatment for the deadly virus while 90 have recovered so far.

