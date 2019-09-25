Nishad Party rebels form splinter group in UP, attack chief over harassment allegation against younger son

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:31 IST

Rebel leaders of the Nishad Party, which played a key role in the BJP’s defeat in the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-election in 2018, have floated a splinter outfit Maha Rudra Sena.

They have also attacked Nishad Party chief Dr Sanjay Nishad over a woman’s sexual harassment allegations against his younger son Shravan Nishad, who is the party’s state in-charge.

Shravan Nishad has rejected the allegation, terming it a conspiracy by his opponents to tarnish the image of the party, which was founded in 2016 to fight for reservation in jobs for Nishads and 17 allied backward castes .

Sanjay Nishad said his party won’t be affected by any rebel faction and refuted the allegation of sexual assault against his son.

“The woman alleges that the incident took place in April. Why didn’t she raise the issue at a party platform back then? I have already said the charges are baseless and aimed at tarnishing the image of the party,” he said.

On Tuesday, the rebel faction, along with the victim, went to the Shahpur police station in Gorakhpur and submitted a written complaint against Shravan Nishad.

Police are yet to lodge an FIR in the matter.

“We have received a complaint by the woman. The charges are being examined and appropriate action will be taken,” circle officer Praveen Singh said.

The video of the woman accusing Shravan Nishad of sexually assaulting her during a party programme had gone viral on social media. The woman is an office bearer of the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit.

Kamlesh Nishad, leader of the Maha Rudra Sena, said, “ The victim is receiving threats from leaders of the Nishad Party. We will stand by her and fight until the accused is punished.”

Sanjay Nishad had parted ways with the Samajwadi Party to join hands with the BJP in the general election this year. The rebel faction was unhappy with the decision.

A video of a rebel leader issuing a death threat to Sanjay Nishad was also circulated on the social media on Tuesday.

“He first destroyed the party and (is) now himself on the verge of destruction. The ruling BJP is neither giving any lift (importance) nor inducting him in the ministry. Also, we didn’t get reservation nor were cases withdrawn …He should be killed ,” the rebel leader is heard saying in the viral video, referring to Sanjay Nishad and unfulfilled promises of reservation and non-withdrawal of cases lodged against Nishad leaders under the Samajwadi Party regime.

Sep 25, 2019