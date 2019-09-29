No end to pothole horror for Thane residents, PWD fails on its promise

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:42 IST

Only 30% potholes along the Eastern Express Highway and Ghodbunder highway have been filled, despite the state public works department (PWD) minister Eknath Shinde directing all authorities to fill craters on roads before Navratri, which begins on Sunday.

Potholes have also cropped up on roads that fall under the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), a status check by HT reporters shows.

Last week, Shinde had conducted a meeting with various authorities including TMC, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), PWD and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRC) at the Thane district collector office to resolve the traffic congestion on the city’s roads being caused due to potholes.

Shinde had claimed that if roads are not repaired before Navratri, they would waive toll.

Citizens said there has been no change in the condition of roads, as craters continue to slow down traffic, especially during peak hours, and increase risk of accidents.

The status check showed that the bad roads start from Anandnagar Check Naka along the Eastern Express Highway and continue till Teen Hath Naka, where motorists claim the situation is the worst, as the entire stretch at Teen Hath Naka junction is covered with potholes.

Meanwhile, the condition of all flyovers including Nitin Company, Cadbury, Waghbil and Patlipada is the same.

Shyam Gangurde, executive engineer, PWD, said, “We have completed 30% of the pothole filling work from Anandnagar toll naka along the Eastern Express Highway. The work started around a week ago, following the directives of the PWD minister. We are filling the potholes at the Anandnagar check post and the Kopri bridge. However, the work at Kopri is progressing slowly owing to the ongoing Kopri bridge-widening work.”

He said there are many potholes at Teen Hath Naka junction, so it will at least four more days to fix the roads.

“We have allotted ₹90 lakh for filling the potholes in Thane and the work is expected to be over in the next four days,” said Gangurde

An MSRDC official, on condition of anonymity, said that work is on-going and refused to comment further.

Authorities have also filled potholes with gravel and sand, which have come off owing to constant movement of heavy vehicles on the Ghodbunder highway.

The status of roads within the city is also bad.

The service roads near Patlipada, Manpada, Korum Mall and the eastern express way are filled with craters.

Potholes are also dominant on the Brahmand Kolshet Road, Kolshet Airforce Road, Naupada and Kalwa — some of the busiest roads in the city.

Ravindra Khadtale, city engineer of TMC, said, “We are filling as many potholes as we can to ensure residents have a smooth Navratri. The work of filling potholes is undertaken during the night as the traffic is less, and it often rains thus obstructing the work. Only 10% pothole filling work is left, especially in the Naupada area, which we will undertake at the earliest.”

Talking about the service roads, Khadtale claimed that the civic commissioner has given directives of asphalting the entire stretch as it is completely worn out.

He said most of the potholes have developed on roads under the state agencies and the corporation is coordinating with them to get them repaired.

