No irregularities in purchase of ventilators by health department: Himachal government

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:46 IST

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday clarified that there were no irregularities in the purchase of ventilators by the health department.

A government spokesperson in a press release here today said that director health services informed that these ventilators were purchased to strengthen the health services in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the severely affected patients could be saved. The health department was intended to purchase the ventilators, in order to strengthen all health centres of the department.

In this regard, on March 28, a committee was constituted under the chairmanship of deputy director health services to suggest technical standards for purchasing the ventilators and on the basis recommendation the purchase of ventilators was made.

The spokesperson said that the committee constituted at the directorate level under the chairpersonship of joint director health services and the process for purchasing the ventilators was started and the rates and standards of ventilators available on GeM Portal were also studied. It was found by the committee that on March 29 the rate of ventilator mentioned was ₹9.9 lakh.

Meanwhile, the committee also studied the process of purchase of ventilators adopted by other states and it was observed that the Odisha Medical Supplies Corporation, which is an enterprise of the Odisha government, had purchased the 20 joint ventilators on March 20 at the cost of ₹1.83 crore, which excluded GST.

Keeping the value of time in mind and with the view to strengthen the health centres, the committee directed for purchase of 10 ventilators keeping the rate and technical standards into consideration, out of which seven ventilators were received by the department on April 15, which were sent to health institutions with immediately.

Director health services in his report stated that after that Haryana Medical Supplies Corporation purchased the above-mentioned ventilators on April 16, and the amount spent on each ventilator was ₹10.29 lakh, which is equal to the amount spent on the purchase of entire lot by directorate of health services. Director Health Services in his report submitted that the cost of these ventilators on GeM Portal was ₹10.30 lakh to date.

Health directorate has primarily found that there are no irregularities in the purchase of ventilators. He said that for making the whole process more transparent it has been decided a high-level investigation committee would be constituted under the chairmanship director industries and controller of stores. Director medical education, principal IGMC and deputy controller finance and accounts, directorate of medical education would be other members of the committee. The committee would submit its report within 10 days.