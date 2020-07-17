e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No religious angle in Palghar lynching case charge sheet, says Maharashtra home minister

No religious angle in Palghar lynching case charge sheet, says Maharashtra home minister

cities Updated: Jul 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Home minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that the criminal investigation department’s (CID) investigation into the April 16 Palghar mob lynching case revealed that the incident occurred owing to social media posts on child-lifters being in the prowl in the area. He said that though a political party tried to give the incident a religious colour, the investigation cleared the air.

“The charge sheet filed by CID clearly states that the killings of the two sadhus and their driver by a mob were triggered by the rumours. There was no religious angle to it,” Deshmukh said.

The home minister informed that the CID registered statements of 808 people and arrested 154 accused and that the further course of action will be decided by the court.

On April 16, two sadhus and their driver were dragged out of their vehicle outside Gadhchinchale village, located about 110 kilometres from Palghar, and beaten to death by a mob.

top news
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
Audio tapes of ‘talks to topple Ashok Gehlot govt’ add to Rajasthan turmoil
Audio tapes of ‘talks to topple Ashok Gehlot govt’ add to Rajasthan turmoil
New US travel restrictions may target China’s Communist Party
New US travel restrictions may target China’s Communist Party
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
‘Obstructive and insincere’: India roasts Pak after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
India lifted 270 million people out of poverty in 2005-15, says study
£1 million worth assets seized from Indian-origin woman, partner in UK
£1 million worth assets seized from Indian-origin woman, partner in UK
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
Sachin Pilot’s plea in court invokes freedom of speech, hearing at 1 pm today
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
Pakistan, China plan dam in PoK; India slams ‘attempts at material change’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In