No takers for earthen lamps this year, say hawkers

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:57 IST

Unseasonal rain has not only dampened Diwali celebrations but has also disheartened those come from far-flung areas of the state to sell kandils (paper lamps) and earthen diyas.

Every year, around 300 people from different parts of state come to the city during the festival season.

This year, their earnings have dipped.

Sanjay Patel, 32, has come from Nanded to sell diyas. He is disappointed that he has not sold enough to earn a little more than last year.

“I was here last year with my three brothers. This year, we have hardly sold any diyas. This is the only time in the year we earn a little more. Without this extra earning, it is difficult to make ends meet,” said Patel.

Many like Patel are seen vending at busy junctions at Belapur and Kharghar just before Diwali. They stay in city for a couple of months before Diwali, sell earthen lamps and decorations and return to their village.

Hemant Sharma, an activist from Kharghar, said, “I see these vendors at signals and other busy areas. I help them in selling their ware. This year, too, I tried but demand is low.”

Patel said there is no work back home during this time of the year. Sowing of the crops will start after January.

“We have been selling eco-friendly earthen diyas and kandils. This year, we have seen fewer buyers. Residents may not be buying because of the rain,” said Vinod Dhuliya, 45, who has come from Solapur.

Many have switched to earthen diyas after seeing the hand-painted decorated lamps.

“Instead of purchasing Chinese lamps like I got diyas to decorate my house,” said Kanchan Tiwary, 35 a resident of Kharghar.

The vendors dressed traditionally are seen doing business across the city.

“Last year, I earned more than ₹1,000 a day. This year, we hardly have any buyers. We are happy if we earn even ₹500 a day. Rain has affected our sale as not may want to buy earthen lamps,” said Dinesh Rao, 32, who came to the city from Nanded.

