e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No takers for LIT commercial complex

No takers for LIT commercial complex

The complex at Rani Jhansi road has turned out to be a white elephant for the authorities as the LIT are not being able to attract any bidders for it even after reducing its reserve price from ₹197 crore to ₹157 crores

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has failed to get any bidders for the commercial complex at Rani Jhansi Road, which was put for auction for the fourth time on Friday.

The LIT had organised an e-auction for 74 of its properties out of which 35 properties including, shop-cum-flats, plots, and booths, were auctioned for ₹50 crores.

The complex at Rani Jhansi road has turned out to be a white elephant for the authorities as the LIT are not being able to attract any bidders for it even after reducing its reserve price from ₹197 crore to ₹157 crores. The complex, spread in around 2.2 acres of land, is one of the prime properties of LIT. It was constructed nearly 13 years back at around ₹16 crores.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam said, “The report has not yet been compiled but the LIT has roughly earned ₹50 crores by auctioning 35 properties. The amount will be used for development works.”

Speaking of the complex at Rani Jhansi road, the chairman said that the matter would now be discussed with the state government to take the final call on whether to reduce its reserve price even further or sell it in parts.

top news
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Dems move bill seeking removal of Trump’s powers on medical grounds
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
Video of Sikh man’s turban being pulled at BJP’s Kolkata march sparks outrage
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Horror on street’: UP man cuts off wife’s head, walks with it to police station
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
‘Doesn’t even know farming’: Shivraj’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi over tractor rally
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In