Monday, Oct 21, 2019

No untoward incident on polling day: police

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:32 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Polling concluded peacefully in the nine constituencies under their jurisdiction, according to the police. At least 8,500 personnel were manning the security posts at polling stations.

“No non-cognisable case, complaint or related cases were recorded throughout the day,” said Ravindra Shisave, joint commissioner of police, Pune.

Police reported isolated incidents of rule violation. “A candidate visited a polling station and our constable asked him to leave. He said he knew me and threatened her. As soon as he left, the woman constable called me and narrated the incident. I’m proud of her for standing her ground,” said K Venkatesham, commissioner of Pune police, adding that other than voters, candidates are not allowed to be near polling stations

Voters had lined up at a few booths even after the voting hours were over. For them, tokens were distributed and the gates were closed after ushering them inside the booths, according to Joint CP Shisave. However, by 6:30 pm, few were left to vote. Later, the boxes with people’s mandate will be shifted to receiving centres.

“Our real test is taking poll material to the receiving centres at Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Koregaon Park. It will be carried out around midnight I hope,” said Shisave.

The police undertook various preventive measures in the run-up to the election. Multiple people on police record faced action under Sections 151(3) and 144(2) of Code of Criminal Procedure.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 20:32 IST

