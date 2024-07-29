1 dead, 2 injured in Sector 104 hit-and-run

A 30-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a hit-and-run incident in Sector 104 in Noida on Saturday night, said police on Sunday, adding that the car involved in the accident was seized, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the driver of the car. Based on the vehicle’s registration number, the car was seized on Sunday (File Photo)

According to police, the deceased, identified as Kuldeep Rajput, a native of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, was driving an auto-rickshaw. The injured were Gulab, 23, a resident of Delhi, and Satyam Dubey, 33, a resident of Dadri, with Dubey reported to be in critical condition, they said.

“On Saturday night, when the autorickshaw was heading towards Sector 104 from Barola side, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Brezza car hit the auto-rickshaw from behind near Starling Mall in Sector 104,” said station house officer Jitendra Kumar (Sector 39 police station). The collision caused the auto-rickshaw to topple, injuring three of the nine passengers on board, he added.

“The accused car driver fled the scene, leaving the injured bleeding on the road. Upon receiving information from locals, a team from Sector 39 police arrived and transported the injured to a nearby private hospital. Rajput succumbed to his injuries during treatment, and Dubey was admitted to receive treatment,” SHO Kumar said. Locals managed to note down the car’s registration number as the driver attempted to escape, he added.

Based on the vehicle’s registration number, the car was seized on Sunday. Efforts are underway to nab the driver. The car owner stated that an acquaintance was driving the SUV at the time of the accident, said Noida assistant commissioner of police Praveen Singh.

According to the ACP, a case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 106 (causing death by negligence), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 39 police station, with further investigations ongoing.