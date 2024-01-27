1 dead, 9 injured after vehicle pile-up on Yamuna e-way amid dense fog

A 30-year-old man was killed while nine others were injured after a canter truck, a bus, and two cars collided, leading to a pile up on the Yamuna Expressway on intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police officers said, adding that the accident occurred due to dense fog. The accident occurred at the 30km mark on the expressway on the road leading from Noida to Agra, said assistant commissioner of police 4, Greater Noida, Rudra Kumar Singh. (Manoj Dhaka/HT Photo (Representational image))

Police said they received the information about the incident at around 12.30am, prompting a team from the Jewar police station to rush to the spot. The bus had 35 passengers on it.

According to police the Etawah-bound bus from Noida rammed a canter truck and its engine caught fire. Panic-stricken passengers got down from the bus but minutes later, a WagonR car crashed into the bus, as well as a Toyota Fortuner car.

“A total of 10 people (bus passengers) were injured and rushed to the hospital where one of them was declared dead on arrival. Prima facie, the accident was caused due to dangerously low visibility due to dense fog,” he said.

“The passengers, who were standing near the bus, got injured in the crash. Ten seriously injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital where one was declared dead on arrival by medical experts,” said station house officer, Jewar police station, Manoj Kumar Singh.

The deceased has been identified as Satyaprakash, a resident of Etawah. He was standing right behind the bus to take his luggage when the car crashed into the bus, police said.

The injured were identified as Pradeep Singh, Ram Panna, Saurabh Kashyap and Rahul Lal (residents of Auraiya), Shivam Kumar and Ayesha (residents of Etawah), Yash Kumar (resident of Mainpuri), Devendra Kumar (resident of Kanpur) and Pushpa Singh (resident of Kannauj).

“The deceased’s body has been handed over to his family following an autopsy,” the SHO said, adding that no complaint has been received in the matter.

Dense fog was recorded on Friday around the national capital region for over three hours, with the lowest visibility recorded at 100 metres, according to India Meteorological Department.