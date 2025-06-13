1 killed as car rear ends truck on Delhi Jaipur eway

Gurugram: A 24-year-old man from Rajasthan was killed and four of his friends were left critically injured after their car rear-ended a moving truck on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Wednesday (June 11), police said on Thursday. The accident took place at 3.30am at Sidhrawali village), when the five were travelling to Delhi in a Hyundai i-20 car from Alwar, Rajasthan. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Sumit Singh Meena, of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, and the four others as -- Neeraj Saini, Yuvraj Singh, and Arman Khan, residents of different localities in Alwar, and Ram Prasad, of Jhalawar, Rajasthan. “All are aged between 20 to 25 years,” said Dilbagh Singh, station house officer, Bilaspur police station.

“Other commuters alerted the police control room, and the ambulances arriving at the scene rushed all the five car occupants to two private hospitals after they were pulled out of the vehicle. However, Meena succumbed to his severe head injuries on the way,” Singh added.

Meena had arrived in Alwar from Sawai Madhopur to meet his four friends at 1.30am on Wednesday. From there, all of them left for Delhi within half an hour and reached Sidhrawali by 3.30am, with Saini behind the wheels, said investigators, adding that it is yet to be ascertained what exactly led to the crash.

The unidentified truck, meanwhile, sped away from the scene after the accident, said officers.

“We are scanning CCTV camera footage to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the SHO said, adding it is likely that Saini lost control due to speeding and ended up ramming into the vehicle moving ahead.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s father Kamal Singh Meena, a first information report was registered on Wednesday night against Saini under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for death by negligence, rash driving, and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others. Police handed over the body to the family after autopsy on Thursday.

