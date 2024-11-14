1,000 trees to make way for Gaur Chowk underpass, experts, Greater Noida officials to oversee tree transplants

Over 1,000 trees are set to be felled or transplanted from Greater Noida West to facilitate the construction of an underpass at the congested Gaur Chowk and Greater Noida authority officials on Wednesday said they will conduct joint inspections along with experts to ensure that trees are being transported and transplanted in the proper scientific manner. Local environmentalists gather around the trees that are set to be either felled or transplanted from Gaur Chowk. (HT Photo)

This decision came in response to recommendations made by local environmental group, highlighting the potential risk of high tree mortality if transplantation is not conducted with care.

Greater Noida’s horticulture and civil departments, along with experts in tree transplantation, will evaluate the site conditions to guide contractors, said officials.

“We are committed to sustainable development, and part of that commitment is ensuring that any tree transplantation is carried out scientifically. Our joint review will help guide contractors in using the best practices to maximize tree survival rates,” said Natholi Singh, senior manager, horticulture.

Environmentalists said a detailed transplantation plan has been provided to Greater Noida authority to minimise tree loss. The authority is now focusing on maintaining adherence to regional environmental standards and ensuring that contractors carry out transplantation responsibly.

“We have observed several violations in the transplantation process, including an unqualified contractor handling the work at the site. It is crucial to follow a scientific approach to ensure the survival of trees. Engaging experts and reassessing the trees on-site will help preserve native, shade-giving, and fruit-bearing species from dying ,” said Vikrant Tongad, founder, Social Action for Forest and Environment (SAFE).

Notably, a scientific approach to tree transplantation involves assessing the site and tree species, preserving root systems, and transplanting during the right season.

“Using expert agencies ensures proper techniques, such as root pruning and soil preparation. GPS documentation at each step ensures transparency, and continuous care post transplantation is crucial for survival of trees,” said Tongad.

“Transplanting over a thousand trees is no small task, and we are striving to minimise the ecological impact. Joint field visit will soon be conducted and by collaborating with environmental specialists, we aim to conduct transplantation responsibly and efficiently,” said Singh.

Residents have raised concerns that the transplantation was being carried out in an unscientific manner.

“The uprooted trees were being loaded onto vehicles without any soil, which is essential for transplantation. Without soil, it is impossible to ensure the survival of trees. The roots must be protected, and proper protocols must be followed,” said Pawan Khatana, a resident of Greater Noida.

Work on the underpass near Gaur Chowk (also known as Char Murti Chowk) is being carried out by Greater Noida at a cost of around ₹81 crore. The upcoming project is aimed at easing traffic snarls in the area.