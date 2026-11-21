NOIDA: Food safety officials collected 11 food samples during an inspection drive across Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday to check whether food products met the prescribed food safety standards, said officials. Eight samples were of packaged noodles, while the others were rasgulla, restaurant-prepared noodles and red chilli garlic sauce. (HT Photos) more

The sampling were taken from establishments in Noida, Greater Noida and Dankaur, including retail stores, online grocery outlets, a sweet shop and a restaurant.

Eight samples were of packaged noodles, while the others were rasgulla, restaurant-prepared noodles and red chilli garlic sauce.

“The objective is to ensure that food products available to consumers meet the prescribed standards. Sampling is being carried out at different establishments to check the food quality,” said Sarvesh Mishra, assistant commissioner (food), grade II.

The department asked food businesses to buy ingredients and packaged products only from licensed or registered suppliers and to keep purchase invoices. They were also told to check manufacturing dates and batch numbers before accepting supplies.

“The samples will be sent for laboratory analysis to assess their compliance with prescribed food safety standards. Any further action will depend on the results,” added Mishra.

Officials said the drive would continue across the district, with samples being collected from different food establishments to monitor compliance.