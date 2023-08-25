Minor boy ‘attacked by neighbour’ in Ghaziabad, dies

The Ghaziabad police on Friday was intimated by the Delhi Police about the death of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly attacked by his neighbour in Khoda Colony and was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. A 12-year-old boy who was allegedly attacked by his neighbour in Khoda Colony and was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. (Representative Image)

According to Delhi Police, the child was admitted to AIIMS on August 23, on the basis of an address in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, which was given by his parents. He died a day later. After being intimated about his death, senior Ghaziabad police officers directed the Khoda police station to approach the parents of the child and register an FIR in the matter.

Deputy commissioner of police (east Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, “We are aware of the incident and have conveyed all details to the Ghaziabad police. They are investigating the matter and will also register an FIR.”

Ghaziabad police said the injured and visibly bleeding child had a shared a video on social media alleging that their neighbour -- name withheld because he is yet to be booked by police -- had allegedly forcibly entered their house and used a knife to inflict injuries on him. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos

“The video has been widely shared since Thursday night. The address in New Ashok Nagar turned out to be fake. Their house is Khoda was found locked. The medical report from AIIMS also indicated ”parental negligence”,” said assistant commissioner of police Swatantra Kumar Singh in a video statement issued by the Ghaziabad police on Friday afternoon.

The ACP did not respond to calls for further details on the video, what sort of parental negligence was indicated in the medical report, and whether action was taken against the neighbour named by the child.

Khoda police later clarified that the mother of the child is not in touch with the police since the child died and is not turning up to give her complaint.

But talking to media persons on Friday, she said her family was being harassed by the neighbour for a long time now. The different videos of the child were also tweeted by his mother.

“The neighbour used to throw waste in my house. The police did not take any action on my compliant and threatened to jail us if we take any action against the neighbour. I approached different police officers but no action was taken against him. Due to his harassment, I did not allow my children to step out and the door of my house remained locked from inside.I went to different hospitals with my injured child and finally AIIMS admitted my child, where he died,” the mother told media persons on Friday.

HT could not verify her claims that hospitals had turned her away.

Additional police commissioner Dinesh Kumar P said he is cognisant of the videos.

“I have directed the immediate lodging of an FIR on the basis of complaint by the boy’s parents. They should approach the police and give their complaint. The entire matter will be investigated thoroughly based on facts and evidence. The autopsy report is awaited. The Delhi Police is also providing help in the case,” he said.

Santosh Tiwari, station house officer, Khoda police station, said, “She is accessible to the media but not approaching the police to give her complaint. All her allegations regarding the alleged attack by her neighbour, the dates on which the incident happened, and injuries to the child besides the entire sequence of events are the subject matter of investigation. Her neighbour has turned up at the police station and submitted himself to questioning. But the parents of the child have locked their house and are not turning up before police. We will investigate the entire sequence of events, videos, and CCTV footage.”

