14 booked for having pool party, violating Covid norms

Noida The city police booked 14 people, including five women, late Saturday night for allegedly having a pool party at a farmhouse in Noida Sector 135, and violating Covid-19 norms. Most of the party attendees are architects — either studying or working in Delhi, said the police.

According to the police, they got a tip-off about the gathering, and later a complaint on the police helpline over loud music being played at the venue, following which a police team was sent to the spot.

“It was a birthday turned pool party at the farmhouse in Sector 135. Thirteen people from Delhi were present there. They had booked the house online, for ₹12,000 for a night,” said Yatendra Kumar Yadav, station house officer (SHO), Expressway police station.

Police said that the caretaker of the house, Dharamveer, has been also apprehended, while the owner and another caretaker who managed to escape, are being traced. “Action will be taken against them as well,” Yadav added.

They were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188, 269 and 270 at the Expressway police station. Police said that a small quantity of alcohol was found at the house.

According to Covid-19 guidelines, swimming pools are still closed, and the party was in violation of the regulations, in addition to breaking the coronavirus-imposed night curfew, said the officials.

This was the second farmhouse pool party to be raided by the Expressway police in the area in a week. On the night of June 8, 16 people, including three Uzbek women, were apprehended for organising a birthday party. While the women had been staying at the property for a couple of days, the men had gone there from Delhi to attend a birthday celebration.