14 companies begin operations in Yeida region in Noida

Fourteen companies have begun production at their newly established factories along the Yamuna Expressway near the Noida International Airport, officials of the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) said on Friday. Yeida said it has brought in ₹ 3.3 lakh crore in investments. (HT Archive)

They include Vivo, which has investment ₹7,000 crore in the region, Surya Global with an investment of ₹953 crore, Avery Dennison with ₹231 crore, Bikanerwala with ₹160 crore, and Mtandt Limited with ₹48 crore.

“Looking at the pace of construction at different sites, we hope that at least 200 units will begin production and create jobs and business opportunities in this region. We have directed these companies to give priority to local farmers’ children during recruitment for their staff so that they can be employed. More and more investors are setting up units to start operations due to the Noida International Airport expected to open in April,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

Yeida said it has brought in ₹3.3 lakh crore in investments, allotted 3,041 industrial plots and sold 1,880 acres of industrial land. “Once these units become functional, an estimated 450,000 jobs will be created in the region along the Yamuna Expressway. We have done a registry of 1,553 plots and given possession to 980 allottees who will soon begin operations. Another 114 industrial units are under construction and likely to begin operations within a year,” said Singh.

These units include those involved in mobile manufacturing, food processing, aluminium sheet production, and packaging materials.

Avery Dennison India Private Limited and Surya Global Flexi Films Pvt Ltd were the first to begin operations, and the other 12 companies began production after September 2024, officials said.

Avery Dennison, located in Sector 32, started production on March 13, 2023, with an investment of ₹231 crore, specializing in self-adhesive materials like stickers and labels. Surya Global began operations in Sector 29 on August 28, 2023, manufacturing flexible packaging films.

In 2024, Vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd invested ₹7,000 crore in its Sector 24 facility, with an additional ₹15,000 crore planned later. It started production on October 21, 2024, manufacturing mobile phones, hardware, and software components. Bikanerwala Foods Pvt Ltd began operations on October 19, 2024.

Mtandt Limited began manufacturing aluminium scaffoldings, sheet fabrications, and plastic moulding in its Sector 32 facility on September 17, 2024. Seven companies began operations between September 2024 and January 2025, with investments ranging from ₹1 crore to ₹10 crore, producing garments, electric cables, bakery products, and packaging materials.

Patanjali Group is set to become the 15th company to start operations in April 2025, launching a 17-acre biscuit plant, followed by a 65-acre food processing facility in May. By year-end, it plans to establish a 50-acre milk processing plant with a capacity of 1 million litres per day.

Rishabh Nigam, president, Yamuna Expressway Entrepreneur Association, said, “It is a positive development and the operations will benefit everyone who have made investment in this region. If more units become functional then the authority will have to provide better supporting services including water, electricity, roads, parks, public transport and policing.”