14 injured as bus with 50 on board overturns in Greater Noida

ByAsmita Seth
Updated on: Nov 27, 2025 07:42 am IST

The incident took place at around 1am in the Dankaur Kotwali area of Greater Noida and all victims suffered minor injuries

Greater Noida: At least 14 passengers escaped with minor injuries after a private bus carrying 50 people from Delhi to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh overturned late Tuesday night in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday, adding that the unidentified bus driver fled the scene just after the incident.

Shiva Singh, the wife of one Mahendra Singh who sustained injuries on his hands, said her husband was commuting by the bus to attend a wedding, lost his bag containing cash and other belongings. (HT Archive)
According to police officers aware of the development, the incident took place at around 1am in the Dankaur Kotwali area of Greater Noida and all victims suffered minor injuries.

Police identified the injured as Adarsh Pandey, 40; Vinay Singh 50; Mahendra Singh 46; Ashok Yadav 39; Sachin Singh 33; Manok Kumar 31; Vinod Kumar 40; Samra Qamar 22; Shambhi 28; Supriya Kayal 25; Ariba Qamar 26; Nasreen Bano, 33; Deepali Rai, 24; and a 16-year-old minor.

“Most received first-aid care at the spot, and some were admitted to the hospital. Most of them are fine now, with the exception of one or two people who are still under hospital care,” the station house officer (SHO) Munendar Singh said.

“We received a call on emergency number 112 notifying us about the incident. The vehicle overturned without hitting anything. It seems there was some negligence on the driver’s part,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, some relatives of the victims also alleged theft at the accident site.

Shiva Singh, the wife of Mahendra Singh who sustained injuries on his hands, said her husband was commuting by the bus to attend a wedding.

“When the bus overturned, everyone got out by breaking the glass. The police and ambulance arrived and took the injured to the hospital. When my husband returned to the spot from the hospital, his bag containing cash and other belongings was missing,” she alleged.

Police said a case is yet to be registered in the incident.

