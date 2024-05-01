14-year-old student on way to school killed by speeding dumper in Greater Noida

A 14-year-old girl died after a speeding dumper ran her over when she was going to school in Greater Noida’s Jarcha locality on Wednesday morning, said senior police officers, adding that angry locals later gathered at the spot and blocked the road for more than two hours demanding action against the errant driver. A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt), and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the dumper driver at Jarcha police station and further investigations are underway. (representational image)

“The deceased was identified as Maneha Shah, a student of class 9. She resided with her family in Hanumanpuri area in Dadri locality,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer, Jarcha.

“On Wednesday around 8am, when Shah was going to her school in Jarcha locality on her scooter, a biker suddenly appeared in front of her near NTPC gate number 3. As she tried to overtake the biker, a dumper moving parallel to her scooter hit her and ran her over,” said sub inspector Jitendra Gupta, Ultra Tech police outpost in-charge.

He said locals who saw the accident rushed to the spot and nabbed the dumper driver before informing police. A police team reached the spot and took the driver into custody.”

“Locals gathered at the accident spot and blocked the road, demanding action against the driver. Traffic was also affected on the road for around two hours and police had to effect diversions to prevent congestion.”

"The locals were later pacified and sent home. The autopsy on the deceased was conducted on Wednesday afternoon." said SHO Kumar, adding that a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt), and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the dumper driver, at Jarcha police station and further investigations are underway.