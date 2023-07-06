Noida: Minor boy dies by suicide by jumping from 8th floor of building

A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of a residential society located in Noida, police said adding that a note was recovered by the police from the deceased’s house. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said. (Representative Image)

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening and family members of the deceased informed police that he was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 29 where doctors declared him brought dead.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, station house officer, sector 39 police station, said, “During the primary investigation in the case, it has been discovered that the boy was under pressure to study, besides other issues. A note has also been recovered from his room.”

The police said that a postmortem examination was conducted following which, the body was handed over to the family. Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

The deceased boy is survived by his parents and a younger sister.

