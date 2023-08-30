News / Cities / Noida News / Hospital owner arrested for raping minor, blackmailing her

Hospital owner arrested for raping minor, blackmailing her

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 30, 2023 11:07 PM IST

Bisrakh station house officer Anil Rajput said the survivor, a student of class 11, hails from Jharkhand, and lives with her family in Bisrakh locality

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly blackmailed, threatened, and raped by a hospital owner inside his cabin in Greater Nodia’s Bisrakh locality on Monday night, said police, adding that the man has been arrested and booked for rape.

The suspect was identified as Rinku Singh, 27, a resident of Akbarpur Bahrampur in Ghaziabad, who runs the hospital with two partners. (Representative Image)
Bisrakh station house officer Anil Rajput said the survivor, a student of class 11, hails from Jharkhand, and lives with her family in Bisrakh locality. The suspect was identified as Rinku Singh, 27, a resident of Akbarpur Bahrampur in Ghaziabad, who runs the hospital with two partners.

“In her complaint to the police, the girl stated that she was undergoing nurse training at a private hospital in Bisrakh. On Monday, when she was on night duty, Singh allegedly called her to his cabin,” said Rajput,

”Singh allegedly threatened the girl saying he saw her with a male friend and would inform her parents about them.”

“When the girl requested him not to tell anyone, he allegedly raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the assault,” said Rajput.

But the girl returned home and told her father about what happened. Later, the minor, along with her parents, reached Bisrakh police station on Tuesday and filed a complaint against the hospital owner.

The SHO said, “A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against the suspect at Bisrakh police station on Tuesday, and he was arrested. Further investigation is underway.”

Sign out