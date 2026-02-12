2 arrested over ₹87.6 lakh land sale on fake documents

Greater Noida: Police have arrested two men for allegedly preparing forged documents and executing a fake sale deed to dupe a couple of ₹87.66 lakh in a land deal in Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday. The suspects claimed to be owner of the 2.4 acres of land. The suspects created fake land records in the name of the Ratan Singh alias Ratna Singh, who claimed he was the property owner, according to the FIR. (HT Photo)

The suspects, Ratan Singh alias Ratan Singh, resident of village Mahobli in Jewar, and Sonu (single name), resident of village Sahib Nagar in Jewar.were arrested on Tuesday near the Khurja underpass after a first information report was registered on Monday against nine suspects at Jewar police station by Sunil Kumar Jain and Dipika Jain, alleging cheating during a property transaction.

The land is located in Greater Noida’s Village Mohabalipur, according to the FIR

According to police, the accused allegedly tampered with electronic land records and fabricated ownership documents to fraudulently transfer land in their favour. “They created fraudulent papers for land that they did not have,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Jewar.

In the FIR, the complainants stated that they exercised due diligence before entering into the deal, including verifying ownership records on official government portals and examining documents shown by the accused. Relying on these representations, conveyance deeds, on January 30, were executed in their favour, and an amount of approximately ₹87,66,000 was paid.

Police said the complainants later discovered that the documents and representations were allegedly forged and that the land transfer was fraudulent.

“Two have been arrested, and we are looking to take further action against the rest of the suspects,” the SHO said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS sections including for cheating, forgery of valuable security or will, and forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine.

Police said further investigation is underway.