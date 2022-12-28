20% work completed on Noida airport: Nial

The Noida International Greenfield Airport project at Jewar is 20% complete and of the ₹5,700 crore earmarked for phase 1 of the project, 29.5% has been spent so far, Noida International Airport Limited (Nial) officials said on Tuesday.

“The 17km boundary wall around the airport site has been completed and the electricity substation with 11kVA capacity is ready. The work progress is on schedule. Some work on runway, air traffic control building and terminal building has been completed,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Nial, which is coordinating the work with the Uttar Pradesh government and the contractor – Tata Projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this project on November 25, 2021, paving the way for construction work to begin at the site with a completion deadline fixed for the end of 2024, said officials.

According to Nial, the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed to build the airport, has completed the aerodrome, where flight operations take place. YIAPL is a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, which has been incorporated as an SPV to develop the Greenfield Noida International Airport at Jewar along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

At least 6,000 workers will be deployed at the Jewar site to complete the work on schedule, said Nial officials.

Phase I of the airport will cater to 12 million passengers annually, which will be increased to 70 million in phase IV. It will start with one runway and 1 lakh air traffic movement per year, said officials. The runway will be 3,900 metres long and have standing capacity of 28 aircraft. The passenger terminal will have 1 lakh square metres space, said officials.

