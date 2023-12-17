220,000 vehicles could lose licence for traffic offences in Noida since 2022

The Noida Traffic Police have identified 220,000 vehicles which violated traffic rules three or more times in a row between January 1, 2022, and November 11, 2023, in the district, people aware of the data said on Sunday. Noida traffic police officers challan a driver for traffic offences in Sector 16 on Sunday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The Noida Traffic Police procured this data from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a meeting on road safety on December 2, directed the transport department to suspend or cancel the driver’s licence/vehicle registration of repeat offenders, officials said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the Noida regional transport department, it has already suspended 248 driver’s licences since April 2023.

According to the Uttar Pradesh transport commissioner, “the Supreme Court-appointed road safety committee recommends cancellation of a driver’s licence if a person is found speeding at the wheel, jumping a traffic signal, overloading or drink driving”.

According to the data provided by the Noida Traffic Police, “At least 219,606 vehicles violated traffic rules three times or more in the district. Of these, 96,890 vehicles are registered with the Gautam Budh Nagar Transport Department. At least 12,482 vehicles violated traffic rules ten or more times in a row and 1,042 violated rules 30 times or more.”

“The traffic police penalised 107,167 vehicles for speeding, 101,5693 for jumping traffic signals, 14,000 for using mobile phones while driving, and 1,255 for drink driving from January 1, 2023, to November 15,” the data said.

“We have shared the data with the Gautam Budh Nagar RTO. Most of the vehicles which violated traffic rules are from districts surrounding Gautam Budh Nagar,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Noida traffic).