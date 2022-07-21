25-year-old truck driver electrocuted in Greater Noida

Noida: A truck driver was killed after the heavy vehicle allegedly came in contact with a live wire of an electricity pole in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Badalpur area outside a private carrier company where the deceased worked as a driver.

According to Ravindra Kumar, in charge of Badalpur police station, the deceased has been identified as Anmol Singh (25), a native of Bulandshahr, who was currently residing in Badalpur village.

“The incident took place outside Flying Green transportation firm on the National Highway (NH-91) on Wednesday evening, when Singh was getting on his truck to leave for Hapur after loading it. It seems that the truck’s metal grill was touching a low-lying live wire hanging from an electricity pole,” said Kumar.

“While Singh was electrocuted, the truck tyres also caught fire within minutes and engulfed the vehicle as well as the driver,” added Kumar. He added that officials from his company rushed Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

“We heard a blast after which we rushed outside to see that the truck was engulfed in fire. By the time we extinguished the fire; Singh had sustained major injuries and had also been electrocuted. We informed the police and took him to a hospital,” said Nitish Arora, transport manager at the private firm where Singh worked.

Arora added that Singh was working at the company for the past four years.

Police said that a post-mortem of the body was conducted after which it was handed over to his family members. “We have not received any complaint in the matter yet,” police added.