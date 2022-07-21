25-year-old truck driver electrocuted in Greater Noida
Noida: A truck driver was killed after the heavy vehicle allegedly came in contact with a live wire of an electricity pole in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.
The incident took place in Badalpur area outside a private carrier company where the deceased worked as a driver.
According to Ravindra Kumar, in charge of Badalpur police station, the deceased has been identified as Anmol Singh (25), a native of Bulandshahr, who was currently residing in Badalpur village.
“The incident took place outside Flying Green transportation firm on the National Highway (NH-91) on Wednesday evening, when Singh was getting on his truck to leave for Hapur after loading it. It seems that the truck’s metal grill was touching a low-lying live wire hanging from an electricity pole,” said Kumar.
“While Singh was electrocuted, the truck tyres also caught fire within minutes and engulfed the vehicle as well as the driver,” added Kumar. He added that officials from his company rushed Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
“We heard a blast after which we rushed outside to see that the truck was engulfed in fire. By the time we extinguished the fire; Singh had sustained major injuries and had also been electrocuted. We informed the police and took him to a hospital,” said Nitish Arora, transport manager at the private firm where Singh worked.
Arora added that Singh was working at the company for the past four years.
Police said that a post-mortem of the body was conducted after which it was handed over to his family members. “We have not received any complaint in the matter yet,” police added.
-
IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too
The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Orai experienced the maximum rainfall in the state measuring 43 mm, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm. At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
-
Ghaziabad schools, colleges to shut from July 22-26 in wake of Kanwar Yatra
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday issued directions for the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, degree colleges and engineering and management institutes from July 22 to 26 in the wake of the annual Kanwar Yatra. Officials said they expect around three million Kanwariyas to pass through Ghaziabad district to their respective hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states.
-
State removes restrictions for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
The Maharashtra government has decided not to impose any restrictions on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations starting August 31. It has also removed the height restrictions on idols and allowed processions. The decisions were taken at a meeting called by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the preparations for the festival, at Sahyadri guest house, Malabar Hill, on Thursday.
-
Two aides involved in escape arrested, gangster still on the run
Agra Two people allegedly involved in helping gangster Vinay Shrotriya escape from the civil court premises here on July 13 were arrested on Thursday. Interacting with the media at the Police Lines here, SP City Vikas Kumar informed that a case was registered at New Agra police station after gangster Vinay Shrotiya escaped while being brought to the civil court on July 13.
-
Mahim Dargah initiative brings together religious leaders for inter-faith peace
The Sufi Mahim Dargah has formed a group called World Interfaith Harmony and Unity Mission with representatives from churches, gurudwaras, temples and Buddhist shrines for the purpose of inter-religious tolerance. Managing trustee of Mahim dargah, Suhail Khandwani said that almost 80% of dargahs and masjids in Mumbai and Maharashtra are connected to Mahim Dargah through sub-committees for education, medical health, security, and maintenance. This base will help them expand their reach. Shenazz is also associated with WIHUM.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics