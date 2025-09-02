25-year-old woman killed, four injured as SUV rams truck in Greater Noida

Greater Noida A 25-year-old woman died while four others, including a woman, sustained severe injuries after an SUV rammed into a truck from behind in Greater Noida, Dadri, on Monday afternoon, police said. Police said the accident took place on a two-lane road in Rampur Fatehpur village near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE). The truck was moving at a slow speed, and the SUV was comparatively cruising at high speed. (HT Photos)

The deceased has been identified by her single name, Ishika, who hailed from Uttarakhand and was a resident of Supertech Czar in Omicron 1, Greater Noida. The injured have been identified as Anvi Jain, who hails from Kanpur; Yuvraj Singh from Meerut; Harsh, a resident of ATS in Greater Noida; and Yash from Meerut. All are in their late 20s and suffered severe injuries. Ishika was a BBA student at a private university in Techzone 2, Greater Noida.

Police said Harsh and Yuvraj are in critical condition, while the other two are out of danger. “On Monday around 3.30 pm, when they were all heading towards Sirsa village from the university side, their SUV (Maruti Suzuki Brezza) rammed into a truck from behind,” said Arvind Kumar, Station House Officer, Dadri.

The SHO said, “The collision was so intense that the front part of the car was completely damaged. Ishika was suspected to be seated on the passenger seat next to the driver.”

Investigation revealed that following the accident, the truck driver abandoned the truck and managed to flee the spot. “As locals spotted the incident, they alerted the emergency helpline number, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where Ishika was declared brought dead,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

Police said a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the grieving family members. Efforts are underway to nab the driver, and further investigation is ongoing.