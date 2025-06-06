3 Greater Noida authority officials suspended for negligence

GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta said on Thursday that he has suspended three Greater Noida authority officials for showing negligence in work, and also ordered their attachment them with the office of the authority’s chief executive officer. This dispute between farmer and the Greater Noida authority affected reputation of the government. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

The attachment will mean that these officials cannot now move out of the country freely, and will have to remain attached with this CEO’s office. They will also suffer some deductions in salary due to the latest measures, officials said.

“We have suspended the three officials because of their indifferent attitude towards government job, and negligence which led to defamation of reputation of the authority and the government in general. Their negligence towards the public service tarnished the image of the government. Due to their negligence, a farmer remained in distress and dispute arose between farmer and the Greater Noida authority,” the minister said.

The three -- RK Dev, general manager; KM Chaudhary, manager; and Suresh Kumar, senior draftsman --were working at Greater Noida authority.

None of the trio was available for comments despite repeated attempts.

Due to these officials’ negligence, the Allahabad high court pulled up the UP government and the Greater Noida authority because of the allotment of residential plots without even having the land in question acquired, said Greater Noida authority officials.

“We have made it clear to the officials of all departments including Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway areas to carry out their duties properly or face action. None will be spared if they committed an error during their job,” the minister added.

“We had proposed the suspension of these three officials after the Allahabad high court’s adverse order in the case of a farmer. And now the UP government has taken cognizance of this case,” said Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer Ravi Kumar NG.

Notably, the authority had in 2010 acquired 1,200 square metres (sqms) out of 9,600(sqms) land in Patwari village. However, the authority prepared the lease plan of 8,000 sqms to the allottee, who got the allotment of this plot in question. This anomaly in land acquisition and subsequent preparation of the lease plan caused misery to the farmer, Maninder Singh Nagar. He approached the Allahabad high court for justice leading to a long-standing dispute.

He had filed writ in the court after failing to get residential plots as allotted. It occurred due to mistake commissioned by the officials.

As a result, the Greater Noida authority chief executive officer on March 17, 2025 proposed action against Chaudhary, whose negligence led to these issues.

Chaudhary was unavailable for comments. The suspension will affect his salary, and he has been attached to the Greater Noida authority.