32-yr-old cop dies by suicide in Noida

Noida: A constable died by suicide inside his police accommodation in Surajpur, early on Friday morning, police said.

Police said that the constable was stressed due to family issues. The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar (32), a native of Saharanpur and was posted as constable in charge of the police store in Noida. He lived in the government-allotted accommodation with his wife, who is also a constable from the same batch of 2011.

“We received information early in the morning and reached his residence with my team. He was found hanging from the ceiling. We came to know that there were regular fights between the couple and he often locked himself up in a room,” said Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters).

The body was sent for a post-mortem and the cause of death was due to hanging, police said, adding that they are yet to register a complaint in the matter. Senior officers, including Noida police commissioner Alok Singh and additional commissioner of police (headquarters), Bharti Singh, visited the deceased’s family members and offered their condolences and assistance.