35 MLD Ganga water supply for housing societies in central Noida

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday completed and opened a 35 million litres daily (MLD) Ganga water supply project to ensure better quality of water is supplied to several residential sectors in Central Noida areas. Noida MLA Pankaj Singh inaugurated the project on Sunday in Sector 116 that will enable citizens to start getting additional supply of Ganga water in sectors including 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 116, and 117 among others. (HT Photos)

The move came three days after the residents of these housing societies alleged that the Noida authority’s water works department was failing to supply quality drinking water. On Friday, residents got their drinking water supply tested, discovering that the Authority was supplying high total dissolved solids (TDS) drinking water that generally negatively affects the taste of water in these high-rise societies, home to thousands of residents.

The Ganga water supply holds significance because the Authority promises Ganga water drinking supply to residents. As per the ecological reasons, this supply is crucial since conservation of the ground water table is needed. And the ground water is saline, having high TDS. As a result, consuming ground water causes health issues.

Residents demanded for Ganga water for many reasons including health grounds, and also because they were promised the same in the first place. The total demand in sectors 74-79 is 45-50 MLD.

“The saline water is not fit for drinking because it can cause hair loss and other issues. Also, since it is not sweet water, drinking it is not acceptable to most people. And as compared to Ganga water, the groundwater in Noida is salty making it tough for residents to use it,” said Gaurav Bansal an expert and environmental lawyer.

On Sunday, MLA Singh asked the Authority to address residents’ grievances on a priority. “We have asked the Noida authority officials to further improve the civic amenities including drinking water supply,” he said during the inauguration.

The Authority on Sunday said it will start mixing additional Ganga water supply to improve the water TDS. “We have spent ₹2.47 crore fund to lay pipeline to make sure this additional 35MLD Ganga water is delivered to residents who complain of high TDS issue in drinking water supply. Now, the TDS will be as per the prescribed level (less than 500), benefitting the residents in these dozens of societies located in sector 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 116 and 117 among others,” said RK Singh, general manager (water works department), Noida authority.

The department said it will further improve the quality of drinking water.

“As of now, we will supply 85 per cent Ganga water to these societies and remaining 15 per cent will be from the underground resources. Earlier, we were supplying only the ground water. In future, we will further improve the quality by supplying 100 percent Ganga water supply,” said RP Singh general manager, works department, Noida authority.

Notably, the groundwater, being supplied in Hyde Park society in Sector 78, was found having 2,000-3,000 TDS. In Prateek Wisteria, it was 1,700 in Sector 77. In Sector 78 Civitech society, it was 6,500 because the authority was supplying ground water.

Citizens also wrote to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding quality drinking water to these societies which are around 10 years old but yet to get quality drinking water.

“Despite the multiple letters and demands, Noida took over a decade to provide Ganga water. Now we hope that the Authority keeps delivering the Ganga water with better taste and quality. We have also demanded Ganga water supply for two hours in noon and the Authority has assured to make it happen,” said Amit Gupta, a resident of sector 77 who wrote to CM and sought help from Noida MLA Singh.

The Authority said that it will supply 35 MLD Ganga water in these Sectors 74-79 housing societies, and in 116/117. It will supply an additional 10 MLD Ganga water in sectors 50 and 76/77 benefiting residents.

