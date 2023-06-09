Man dies after jumping in front of metro in Noida

A 35-year-old man died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at the Sector 52 Metro station in Noida at around 7.30 am on Friday, police said. The police have taken custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. (Representative image)

“The incident was reported in the morning, and officials from the local Sector 49 police station promptly responded. The deceased appeared to be approximately 35 years old, and efforts are underway to establish his identity,” said Saumya Singh, assistant commissioner of police-3, Noida.

The Sector 52 metro station comes under the jurisdiction of Sector 49 police station.

The police have taken custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Officials aware of the matter added that no documents to determine the person’s identity have been discovered.

“When the individual committed the act, he did not have a wallet or bag with him. Since his face has been severely damaged, making recognition difficult, the police are facing challenges in identifying the deceased,” said Sandeep Chaudhry, station house officer of Sector 49 police station.

Chaudhry added that officials are reviewing the CCTV camera footage in the area and examining missing persons’ reports from nearby police stations.

“We are trying to get a clear image of the person’s face through the CCTV camera footage on the metro station’s platform. Further investigation is underway,” added the SHO.

Officials have said that the incident did not significantly disrupt Blue Line services.