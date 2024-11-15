35-year-old man knifed to death inside meat shop in Noida in fight over scarf

A A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by an unidentified suspect inside a meat shop in Noida’s Sector 113 on Thursday afternoon, said police, adding that three teams have been formed to nab the suspect. Following the fight, Shahjad left the meat shop and walked a few metres before collapsing on the ground. When locals spotted him bleeding profusely, police were alerted . (Representational image)

“The deceased has been identified as Shahjad, 35, who goes by a single name and hailed from Meerut. He resided with his family in Sorkha area of Noida and worked at a private company,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“On Thursday around 2.45pm, Shahjad had gone to buy meat at a shop in Sorkha area. When he was buying meat, he requested another customer to give him his scarf. Why he asked for the scarf is not known yet,” said a senior police officer, asking not to be named.

The officer said, “When the suspect refused to give his scarf, a verbal argument took place between them. Within a minute, the fight turned violent, and they punched each other.”

“As other people tried to pacify them both, the suspect picked up a butcher’s knife and attacked Shahjad twice in a row before leaving the spot. Shahjad sustained grievous cuts to his chest,” said the officer.

DCP Singh said, “Following the fight, Shahjad left the meat shop and walked a few metres before collapsing on the ground. When locals spotted him bleeding profusely, police were alerted and a team comprising senior police officers rushed to the spot.”

Three teams have been formed to identify the suspect, and statements of the meat shop owner and eyewitnesses were recorded, said police, adding that a case under section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 113 police station on Thursday, and further investigation is underway.

