40-year-old woman shot dead by bike-borne men in Dadri

A 40-year-old woman was shot dead in Dadri area of Greater Noida by two unidentified bike-borne men on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place around 8.30 am when the victim, identified as Rajkumari (Single name), who worked as a domestic help, was en route from her residence in Dadri to Surajpur for work. (Representative Image)

The incident took place around 8.30 am when the victim, identified as Rajkumari (Single name), who worked as a domestic help, was en route from her residence in Dadri to Surajpur for work, police said, adding that the woman lived with her husband, Pushpendra (Single name) and two teenage children-a son and a daughter.

“Rajkumari, a resident of Saraswati Vihar, Dadri, was a short distance from her home when two unknown men on a motorcycle approached her, opened fire, and swiftly fled the scene. Nearby residents promptly dialled the police emergency number 112, leading to the arrival of a police team. The woman sustained three gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital by locals and the police, where she was declared dead upon arrival,” said SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, adding that the woman’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

The DCP added that an investigation into the matter is underway, with an FIR registered against two unidentified suspects under charges of murder from the Indian Penal Code.

“During the initial inquiry, it was revealed that Kumari had a financial dispute with her sister, identified as Sonia, the wife of Mehar Chand, a resident of Palwal in Haryana. According to statements from the deceased’s daughter, the two sisters frequently engaged in disputes over this matter, and Sonia had previously issued threats to Kumari,” said the officer.

He further added that the police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to nab the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

This marks the second incident this month in which a woman has been shot dead by motorcycle-borne attackers in broad daylight in Greater Noida.

On September 5, a 30-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her residence in Badalpur village, Greater Noida, allegedly by unknown motorcycle-borne assailants. Subsequently, on September 8, the Greater Noida police arrested the culprits in the case, including the deceased’s mother-in-law and two hired assailants responsible for her murder.

