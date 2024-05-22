45-year-old businessman abducted from Faridabad rescued in Greater Noida

A Haryana-based businessman, who was allegedly abducted from Faridabad on Monday night was rescued from near Pari Chowk on the Noida- Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday morning, senior Noida police officers said. The victim was identified as Rajiv Mittal, a businessman from Haryana’s Ballabhgarh. During inquiry, he revealed that he was at a petrol pump on Monday night when he was abducted by four men at gunpoint. (Representational Image)

According to Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, a police team successfully rescued the 45-year-old following a chase.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Around 7.30am on Tuesday, a team from the local Knowledge Park police station was conducting patrol duty near the zero point of the Yamuna Expressway, which falls on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, when they noticed a suspicious vehicle going from Greater Noida towards Noida,” said Kumar.

When an attempt was made to stop the car, the suspects started driving the vehicle at a high speed, he said.

“The police chased the vehicle for about half a kilometre after which the vehicle crashed into the divider of the expressway. The four abductors quickly got out of the Scorpio SUV and fled, leaving the victim and the vehicle behind,” said the ADCP.

Police found a man inside the vehicle with his hands and legs tied, and injuries to his body.

“The victim was identified as Rajiv Mittal, a businessman from Haryana’s Ballabhgarh. During inquiry, he revealed that he was at a petrol pump on Monday night when he was abducted by four men at gunpoint. The abductors, who came on two-wheelers, overpowered the victim and took control of his Mahindra Scorpio SUV,” said the officer.

Based on a complaint by Mittal, an officer from Faridabad police said an FIR has been registered at Sector 8 police station, under sections 365 (abduction), 379B (snatching after preparation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act, against unidentified suspects.

Mittal in the FIR said, “My daughter who is pursuing BTech from Chennai was to arrive at Delhi airport at 12.30am on Tuesday. She was going to come till the petrol pump in Sector 11, Faridabad, with a friend, from where I was supposed to pick her. Hence, I was waiting for her there in my Mahindra Scorpio car. At 1.20 am, a person on a scooter intentionally rammed my parked car. As I got down from the car to check, four people suddenly came from behind the car and grabbed me.”

The four abductors then took control of the vehicle at gunpoint and also snatched his gold chain worth ₹3.5 lakh, he said in the FIR.

“The four men tied my hands, legs and mouth with a cloth and shoved me in the leg space of the rear seat. They continued to beat me and drank alcohol in the car, while wandering on differed roads. They took ₹2,500 from my wallet and tried to take cash using my debit card. However, I continued to tell them the wrong pin after which the card got blocked,” said the complainant

“The vehicle most likely took the Eastern Peripheral Expressway from Haryana and entered Greater Noida. By Tuesday morning, they were perhaps trying to go towards Delhi from Greater Noida when they were intercepted by the police from Knowledge Park area,” said ADCP Kumar.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries following which he was reunited with his family, police said.

“The victim’s family has filed a complaint at the Ballabhgarh police station regarding the incident. Our police teams are also deployed to look for the abductors,” said the ADCP.