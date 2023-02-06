Home / Cities / Noida News / 70 locations under new traffic management system finalised

70 locations under new traffic management system finalised

Published on Feb 06, 2023 11:56 PM IST

Under the proposed ITMS project pegged at an initial cost of ₹48 crore, various systems aimed at streamlining traffic management will be put into place, including traffic control, traffic enforcement, red-light violation detection, no-helmet detection and triple riding detection

The shortlisted locations include stretches between Hapur tri-junction to Mohan Nagar and Mohan Nagar to Seemapuri border. (Sakib Ali/HT PHOTO)
ByPeeyush Khandelwal

Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has shortlisted 70 locations to be brought an advanced surveillance system as part of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), officials said on Monday.

Under the proposed ITMS project pegged at an initial cost of 48 crore, various systems aimed at streamlining traffic management will be put into place, including traffic control, traffic enforcement, red-light violation detection, no-helmet detection and triple riding detection.

Earlier, the civic body had proposed only 58 locations to be brought under ITMS; police later in January sent a list of 100 new locations to the corporation to be included in the project.

The shortlisted locations include stretches between Hapur tri-junction to Mohan Nagar, Mohan Nagar to Seemapuri border, Tulsi Niketan to Nag Dwar, Elevated Road to Hapur Chungi, ALT to Meerut tri-junction, Hapur Chungi to Atma Ram Steels, old bus-stand to Ambedkar Road, Hapur tri-junction to Lal Kuan.

“After reworking the project details, we have now finalised 70 of the 158 proposed locations. These include 58 earlier proposed by the corporation while the rest are the ones suggested by the police. The locations which hav not been included are the ones which are not under the jurisdiction of the corporation area. We are finalising the locations and a revised project report will be sent to the government for approval,” said NK Chaudhary, chief engineer of the corporation.

“With the inclusion of new locations, the cost of the project may escalate. We are finalising the financials as well.”

Police commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra could not be reached for comments over the development.

    Peeyush Khandelwal

    Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

