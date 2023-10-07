A moving SUV caught fire on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

A moving car caught fire on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said. Police said the driver, identified as Shubham Saxena, a resident of Beta-2 locality in Noida, managed to stop the car and escape before the fire could spread. (HT Photo)

Police said the driver, identified as Shubham Saxena, a resident of Beta-2 locality in Noida, managed to stop the car and escape before the fire could spread.

Surendra Singh, a fire officer stationed at Knowledge Park, said that they received a distress call around 12.40 am on Saturday regarding a Renault Duster engulfed in flames near Sector 148 on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

“A team of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames within 10 minutes. However, by that time, the vehicle was completely gutted”, he said

Vinod Singh, the station house officer at Knowledge Park, said that Saxena was on his way home to Beta-2 when the incident occurred. “No official complaints have been filed, and the precise cause of the fire remains under investigation,” he said.

In a separate incident, a fire erupted at a furniture factory in Sector 8, within the jurisdiction of the Phase 1 police station, on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported during this incident, police said.

Gautam Budh Nagar’s chief fire officer, Pradeep Chaubey, said that the fire control room received information about the fire around 11.15 am on Saturday. “Seven fire tenders from nearby stations were dispatched, and after an hour of continuous effort, the fire was successfully brought under control, “ he said.

Further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the factory fire.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!