Admin begins taking possession of land for Noida airport’s next phase

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration announced on Sunday that it has commenced taking possession of agricultural land from farmers for the second stage of Noida International Airport’s development at Jewar. The administration is also transferring this land to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) for the airport’s expansion, set to become operational by the end of 2024. (PTI Photo)

According to Noida International Airport Limited officials, at least 80% of the airport’s construction is complete, with trial operations scheduled to begin in October. The runway and air traffic control building are already finished, and the remaining work is progressing rapidly, they added. The early acquisition of land from farmers ensures future expansion is protected, officials said.

“We have taken possession of 236.9 hectares of land out of 1181.2 hectares acquired from six villages. This land is being handed over to Yeida, the nodal agency, for the second stage of the Noida International Airport project,” said Bachchu Singh, additional district magistrate (land acquisition), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The remaining land in villages including Karoli Bangar, Kureb, and Mundhera is still being acquired, with the process ongoing, said officials. The Gautam Budh Nagar administration began the acquisition process in November 2020 after obtaining permission from the Uttar Pradesh government. The land was acquired in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, they added.

Yeida’s deputy collector for land records, Ajay Kumar Sharma, and Tehsildar Prabhat Kumar, along with other officials, have already received possession of 145.01 hectares from Dayanatpur. They have also received possession of 54.62 hectares from Beerampur, and 37.30 hectares from Mudrah villages.

In 2020, the state government handed over 1,334 hectares in Jewar to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, incorporated as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the airport’s development. The airport is scheduled to become operational by the end of 2024 with one runway under phase 1.

To date, the administration has distributed ₹2,891 crore in compensation to farmers whose land was acquired for stage 2 of phase 1. “We have directed the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited to adhere to the project timelines, ensuring trials start in October and operations begin by the end of 2024,” stated Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida. “Operations will start with domestic flights, followed by international flights, with the land for the second stage earmarked for future expansion,” he added.