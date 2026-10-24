After JJ Board’s intervention, liquor shop near Noida observation home being shifted

A liquor shop operating near the district observation home in Sector 80 is being shifted following an objection raised by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) of Gautam Budh Nagar, excise department officials confirmed on Friday. A liquor shop operating near the district observation home in Sector 80 is being shifted

The process of shifting the outlet has begun, and the premises is expected to be vacated by Friday evening, and relocated to Sector 75, according to JJB member Arun Gupta. The development follows the board’s request to the district magistrate to remove or relocate the shop, citing concerns over its proximity to the child care institution and its potential impact on children housed there.

“The process of shifting the shop has begun. The outlet is being moved from its present location, and the premises are expected to be vacated at the earliest,” district excise officer Subodh Kumar said.

In a letter dated July 6, principal magistrate Abhishek Kumar-IV had informed the district magistrate about the liquor shop functioning close to the observation home and sought its immediate removal or relocation.

Gupta said the board had raised the issue because the presence of a liquor outlet near a child care institution was inconsistent with the objective of providing a safe and protective environment for children.

“A representative from the excise department had visited us and discussed the matter verbally. He told us that shifting the outlet would result in a daily revenue loss of around ₹9 lakh, but no formal written communication was submitted to us in response to our objection,” Gupta said.

He added that the board had not received any formal written acknowledgement of its communication seeking the shop’s relocation. The board had conveyed its concerns through the official channel, seeking action through the district administration.

The JJB had cited Rule 56(1)(10) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016, which prohibits the licensing or operation of liquor, tobacco or intoxicant shops within 200 metres of child care institutions, educational institutions, hostels, hospitals, religious places and offices of the board or child welfare committees.