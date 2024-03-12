After large-scale food poisoning, DM orders food dept to carry out regular inspections at hostels, schools

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Tuesday directed food department officials to carry out regular inspections of the kitchens at hostels and schools to ensure that food safety standards are being followed, district officials said on Tuesday. DM Manish Kumar Verma holds a meeting with officials on Tuesday. Post the food poisoning episode, the food department had collected samples from as many as 11 places, including hostels and grocery shops in Noida and Greater Noida following the incident, and sent them for testing to state laboratories in Lucknow. The results are yet to come. (HT Photo)

“On-site inspections of canteens operated at hostels, colleges and schools in the district should be carried out by the food and drug administration department of the district to check whether the kitchens are operating as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. If any institute is found in violation, strict action will be taken against the establishment,” Verma told officials in a meeting at the DM’s office in Surajpur, Greater Noida, on Tuesday.

The directives come four days after at least 76 college students living in a hostel in Greater Noida and 17 people from Barola village in Noida had to be hospitalised, allegedly after eating food made from buckwheat flour bought locally.

According to Archana Dheeran, designated officer of food safety department, officials carry out regular inspections at educational institutions and hostels in the district.

“Food safety officers carry out regular inspections in their areas and after the DM’s directives, these inspections will be intensified,” said Dheeran.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, the DM also told the department officials to convert all schools and government office premises of the district into ‘Eat Right Campus’.

‘Eat Right Campus’ is an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to promote safe, healthy and sustainable food in educational institutions, hostels, workplaces, hospitals and so on.

“All schools and government offices on the premises should be enrolled under the initiative and be made ‘Eat Right Campuses’, by the food department. This will ensure that kitchens use and serve FSSAI standard food and beverages across the district,” said Verma.

Dheeran said the district currently has 30 ‘Eat Right Campuses’.

“We have successfully converted 30 establishments in the district into ‘Eat Right Campuses’ so far and are running a widespread campaign to cover more such establishments under the initiative,” said the officer.