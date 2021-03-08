Air quality improves, minimum temperature rises in Noida

Noida: The air quality of Noida on Monday improved to ‘moderate’ levels as the wind directions changed from north-westerly to easterly, said weather analysts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), while the wind speed slightly picked up on Monday, it’s the direction that mattered. “Noida received easterly winds against north-westerly on Monday. The north-westerly winds bring along with them the vented pollutants from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, due to which Noida is often at the receiving end. However, this is not the case with easterly winds. This is the reason that the air quality improved for Noida,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Monday was 192 against 278 (poor) a day earlier.

Similarly, air quality of Greater Noida and Ghaziabad also improved on Monday. While AQI of Greater Noida was 196 against 270 a day earlier, Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 230 against 329 on Sunday.

An AQI level up to 100 is considered ‘good’, between 101 and 200 is ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 is ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 is ‘very poor’ and above 400 is considered ‘severe’.

On Monday, the minimum temperature for Noida soared by 3 degrees Celsius (°C) against 4°C at Safadarjung observatory considered average for NCR, as per IMD.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for Noida were recorded at 30.8°C and 19.5°C respectively, against 33.3 and 16.3°C on Sunday. The minimum and maximum temperatures at Safdarjung observatory were recorded at 18.9°C (five degrees above the season’s average) and 32.2°C (three degrees above the season’s average).

“The maximum temperatures will remain above average, but there will not be any steep rise till March 13 due to another western disturbance. Thereafter, the maximum temperature for Noida may rise to 35 degrees Celsius,” Srivastava added.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality may deteriorate over the next 24 hours due to poor wind speed.

“Surface winds are east-northeasterly and moderate. Lower-level winds are likely to be easterly-northeasterly for the next three days. A marginal decrease in surface winds is forecasted for the next 24 hours. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate but in the higher end of the moderate to poor category for the next two days. An increase in dust concentration is likely in the coming days,” said a SAFAR statement on Monday.