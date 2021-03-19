Air quality in Noida worsens

Noida: The air quality in Noida and adjoining cities worsened on Thursday amid a spike in the pollution levels due to the dusty winds. According to the weather analysts, the air quality in parts of Greater Noida and Ghaziabad was in the ‘severe’ category during the day, due to the dusty winds.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in Noida on Thursday was 336 — on a scale of 0 to 500 — against 328 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the AQI in Greater Noida was recorded at 389 against 369 a day earlier, and Ghaziabad at 373 against 364 on Wednesday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said that the “air quality will improve to the ‘very poor’ category soon”.

“Surface winds are moderate and west south-westerly. However, the AQI is likely to improve marginally and remain in the lower end of the ’very poor’ to ’poor’ category on Friday. The AQI is likely to be ’poor’ on Saturday and Sunday,” SAFAR said in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Noida recorded maximum and minimum temperatures at 34.3° Celsius and 18.1° Celsius on Thursday, against 34.4° and 18.1° Celsius on Wednesday.