Alarming level of garbage dumping, water logging found in 4 Noida sectors

NOIDA: Inspections conducted by the Noida authority in Sector 55, 58, 62 and 63 on Saturday have found alarming levels of municipal solid waste dumping, leading to stink in the areas and causing discomfort to residents and others, officials said. To prevent water logging situation, directions have been issued to remove encroachments from drains, developing footpath crossdrain to manage waterflow, and raising the height of the culvert in Sector 62, Khoda road. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Besides, a few roads were also found to be waterlogged, causing inconvenience to commuters and passersby, they added.

Taking note of the problems being faced by locals, the authority has issued instructions for redressal of the pressing issues within 10 days.

“To prevent water logging situation, directions have been issued to remove encroachments from drains, developing footpath crossdrain to manage waterflow, and raising the height of the culvert in Sector 62, Khoda road. The drainage system will undergo maintenance and higher capacity water draining machines will be installed for draining out water near Sector 62 underpass and in Bishanpura to prevent waterlogging,” said Gaurav Bansal, senior manager, public health department.

“Roads in Jhundpura area that were found to be littered while municipal solid waste dumped along road in Sector 58 and the trash will soon be lifted. The works have to be completed within 10 days,” he added.

The inspections came on the directions and under the supervision of additional chief executive officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri along with concerned officials from various departments including sewer, public health, among others.

During inspections, the roads in Sector 58 were found to be littered with municipal solid waste. The road of Sector 62 underpass was found to be waterlogged and Khoda road in the same sector was also found to be submerged, informed officials.

The places were inspected following repeated complaints being lodged by residents about frequent accumulation of rainwater and improper disposal of garbage, said officials.

The authority said a swift action will be undertaken to address the issues being faced and regular monitoring will be conducted to prevent recurrence.

Plans are also afoot to develop the road connecting Sector 62 underpass with Hajipur underpass into a model road by the civil department, officials informed.

Meanwhile, residents in other localities including Sector 12, 18, 19 said that a similar situation prevails in their place.

“A stormwater drain in Sector 19 has been overflowing which is resulting in flooding of several pockets of the sector. Commuting has become harrowing, especially by a two-wheeler,” said Sumi Kumar, a local.

“Water logging for a couple of hours is normal and common when it rains. However, the situation becomes problematic and needs action when this prevails for six hours or more. We have been working constantly to address similar problems and taking action to prevent it,” added Bansal.