Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Allahabad HC notice to Greater Noida authority over Abadi land

ByVinod Rajput
Dec 09, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The court order came while hearing a plea from a group of petitioners seeking the allotment of 6% abadi plots under the authority’s policy

GREATER NOIDA: The Allahabad high court has issued a show-cause notice to the Greater Noida authority for failing to comply to its February 19, 2024 court in a case related to the Abadi land (populated area).

The authority has attributed delays to land disputes, including lease-back claims by original landholders, the alternate plots were allocated to the petitioners in last year’s cases, many similar petitions remain pending. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The authority has attributed delays to land disputes, including lease-back claims by original landholders, the alternate plots were allocated to the petitioners in last year’s cases, many similar petitions remain pending. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority to show cause as to why the undertaking given by him and as recorded in para-4 of the order dated 19.02.2024 in writ C number 40408 of 2023 has not been followed resulting in individuals approaching this court by separate petitions for the same relief...,” stated the order delivered by the Allahabad high court justice Anish Kumar Gupta and justice Manoj Kumar Gupta’s bench on November 28, 2024, uploaded on official site on Sunday.

The court order came while hearing a plea from a group of petitioners seeking the allotment of 6% abadi plots under the authority’s policy. The next hearing is scheduled for December 10, 2024.

The matter traces back to two petitions, filed in December 2023, where petitioners sought court directions to the authority for abadi plot allotments. Worried over the growing volume of similar cases, the Allahabad high court directed Greater Noida authority to disclose the number of such pending cases and devise measures to address the issue.

In response, the authority informed the court on February 2024, about plans to engage technical experts for a comprehensive land audit and survey. This exercise was aimed at identifying the vacant land and facilitate the allotment process to eligible beneficiaries within six months.

The court, while disposing of the earlier cases, expressed its expectation that the authority would adhere to its commitments to avoid unnecessary litigation.

“We are taking appropriate step about this court order,” said a Greater Noida authority official aware of the matter.

Despite these assurances, unresolved petitions continue to flood the court.

The authority has attributed delays to land disputes, including lease-back claims by original landholders. The alternate plots were allocated to the petitioners in last year’s cases, many similar petitions remain pending.

The Allahabad high court order has come at a time, when the farmers groups have intensified their agitation demanding 10% developed residential plots for their families as part of the compensation and rehabilitation package against their agricultural land acquired for the developmental works.

In August 2024, a high-level state committee headed by the Revenue Board Chairman rejected the demand for 10% abadi land on legal and technical grounds, and agreed to other farmer demands.

However, the latest protests prompted the state government to form a four-member committee on December 3 to review the implementation of the Revenue Board’s recommendations and address farmers’ concerns.

“The farmers are forced to approach the court to demand their justified compensation and residential plots because the Greater Noida authority has failed to address our grievances so far,” said Alok Nagar, a farmers’ leader.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On