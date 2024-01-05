Authority explores options to decongest Noida Expressway

In a bid to decongest Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Noida authority has decided to engage state-owned consultant Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) to prepare a feasibility report of options needed to be undertaken. HT Image

The authority is to finalise the report in next two months in consultation with the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department, the national highway authority of India, and the RITES among other stakeholders involved in this project.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M has set up an additional chief executive officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri-headed committee which is likely to ready its report on Friday before the top officials. It has already inspected the area to collect the ambitious project’s facts.

The authority’s CEO has suggested building an elevated 35km corridor above the Yamuna embankment road to ensure that the commuters can enjoy a seamless ride between Delhi and Greater Noida.

The project is likely to also decongest the existing Noida-Greater Noida that faces congestion during peak hours in morning and evening, leading to the need of an alternative route from Noida or Delhi towards Greater Noida.

The UP government and the industrial bodies, including Noida and Greater Noida, also want an alternate route since once Noida international airport is functional by 2024-end, the passenger influx will further put pressure on the Noida-Greater Noida E-way.

According to Lokesh M, they have asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to fund the project as it has no dearth of funds.

“If they support this project then an elevated road will be a better option,” he said, adding: “But the final decision on this project will be taken once the NHAI takes a call about the budget and the committee formed submits its report in the next two months.”

One option before the authority is that they extend 14km of the existing Yamuna embankment road till Greater Noida, making it a 35 km route along Yamuna. But this road is also used by Noida-bound commuters. If an elevated track is built, it will offer a smooth ride from Delhi to Greater Noida, and the Noida airport and the Yamuna embankment road can be used by the local commuters.

“But the elevated road project depends much on the NHAI that we have requested to fund and help us build,” said Lokesh M.

This proposed elevated road will start from Kalindi Kunj Barrage and end near Noida’s Sector 150. It is to be later extended towards Noida airport at Jewar and seamlessly connected with Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk traffic intersection.

It will be connected with Delhi so that the commuters heading to Greater Noida or Noida airport at Jewar in future, can enjoy a congestion-free ride.

The elevated road will further connect with the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk T-point, enabling people travelling between Delhi and Agra via Yamuna Expressway have a smooth ride.

.