Avoid remarks against deities, revered heads, says Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that derogatory remarks against deities or revered figures of any faith are unacceptable and will incur strict action. He also emphasised that protests descending into anarchy would not be tolerated. Yati Narsinghanand, the priest who leads the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, is reportedly missing. The police, which filed an FIR over the comments on October 3, said they are “still investigating” the matter and denied having arrested him. (Sakib Ali/HT Photos)

While Adityanath did not specify the context in which he made these comments, they have come in the backdrop of tensions in parts of Uttar Pradesh after Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand made controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

Videos of Narsinghanand’s statements went viral on social media last week, prompting protests and police complaints in several states.

The priest, who leads the Dasna Devi temple in Ghaziabad, is reportedly missing.

The police, which filed an FIR over the comments on October 3, said they are “still investigating” the matter and denied having arrested him.

On Monday, hundreds of Hindu group members protested at the Ghaziabad police headquarters demanding information on Narsinghanand’s whereabouts.

A clash between police and demonstrators also occurred in Meerut over the issue.

Narsinghanand’s comments triggered protests outside his temple on Friday, prompting the police to arrest several persons for the demonstration.

During a law-and-order review in Lucknow, Adityanath said people of all faiths must show mutual respect. “Anyone who tampers with faith or makes derogatory remarks against great men, deities, or sects will be dealt with strictly under the law and punished,” he said.

Senior government and police officers were present at the review meeting.

“Every citizen should have a sense of gratitude towards great figures, but this cannot be imposed on anyone,” Adityanath said.

He warned that protests involving vandalism or arson would have consequences.

The chief minister instructed police to ensure upcoming Hindu festivals are celebrated peacefully, ordering them to “identify those who seek to disrupt the environment and take strict action”.

Ghaziabad police filed a complaint against Narsinghanand on October 3 for alleged remarks “intended to hurt the feelings of people of a specific community”. Complaints have also been lodged in Telangana and Maharashtra.

But the only arrests till now have been of 10 people for the October 4 protests outside the Dasna Devi temple.

Deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Kumar said on Monday the priest was not with the police and that they were investigating the complaints against him.

Narsinghanand’s associates protested on Monday, alleging police took the priest away on October 4 citing security concerns. Police deny these claims.

Udita Tyagi, general secretary of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati foundation, said, “Maharaj ji was taken away by police on late Friday night citing security reasons. Ever since, his whereabouts are not known and we are concerned about his safety.”

Tyagi threatened a large gathering at the temple on October 13 if their demands are not met.

Police also filed an FIR over the protests by the Hindu groups in front of its headquarters as well, making it the third case to be filed in connection with the matter.

Maulana Mohammad Shaban Qasmi, president of Jamiat Ulama in Ghaziabad, said the Muslim community has sought legal action over the comments against Prophet. “We have urged people from our community to not resort to any sort of protest or speak against any religion or its beliefs,” he said Sunday.

Narsinghanand told HT on Friday that he “did not make any uncalled for remarks or any remarks to hurt the feelings of anyone. “If need be, I will clarify before the court that my remarks were correct,” he had said.