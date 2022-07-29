Before blast, repairs start at Emerald Court
Following repeated pleas of residents living near the Supertech group’s twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93-A to conduct a structural audit of the nearby buildings and do the necessary repairs, and getting at least two reminders from the district administration to do the needful, a contractor has been hired to carry out repairs and retrofitting work at the basement of Emerald Court, especially around the towers closer to the twin towers.
According to sources in the know of the matter, Supertech hired a Noida-based contractor to carry out the repairs. The company will have to complete most of the repair works before the charging of the twin towers begins on August 2.
Charging is the process of fixing explosives in the building that is to be demolished. The entire repair work will have to be finished, at least a week before the demolition of twin towers on August 21.
Neither Supertech nor the contractor could be reached for comment on the matter.
Officials from the Noida authority said repair works have started but refused to divulge any further details.
The Emerald Court Apartment Owners’ Association had earlier hired Delhi-based D and R Consultant to conduct a structural audit of their society, which found that several columns were critically damaged and needed to be reinforced before the blast. Since then, the AOA had been demanding that repairs be carried out by the developer, which refused to the needful even till a week ago.
The audit by D and R Consultant revealed that the strength of the building was not as per the structural drawings. While the design of the basement columns should have been M-15 grade concrete, it was just around M 8-13 for many columns. Here, ‘M’ stands for concrete mix as per Indian standard concrete grade.
Officials of D and R Consultant had noted that defects were found in at least 50% of the 500 basement columns of Emerald Court. There are about 2,200 columns in the basement, out of which 500 were selected for visual inspection in April and May. The audit report further stated that the quality of the material was sub-standard. Columns and beams had visual cracks on the surface with corroded reinforcements. The report recommended immediate retrofitting, strengthening of the deficient columns, apart from ensuring their stability.
“We surveyed 15 towers and over 500 columns. We realised that the strength of over 250 columns was not up to the mark. Of these, three towers are within 50m range of the twin towers. We have recommended that reinforcement be done at least for those towers before the blast,” said Revati Raman from D&R Consultant.
It is on the basis of the audit report prepared by D&R Consultant that repairs are being carried out in the columns falling within a 50-metre range of the critical zone from the twin towers.
President of Emerald Court AOA UBS Teotia said, “We have been informed that 40 critical columns have been selected for repairs. The company that carried out the structural audit has suggested three types of technology-- micro carbon, micro concreting and jacketing. Most of these columns are under three towers – Aspire 1, Aster 2 and Aster 3.”
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
