BJP to prepare local manifesto, SP releases it

NOIDA: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its national poll manifesto on Monday, it (party top brass) directed the party’s parliamentary candidates for all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh including Gautam Budh Nagar, to prepare a “local manifesto” to woo the voters in the upcoming elections. Union Minister of State, Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region & Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, B.L Verma addressed a press conference at Kailash sabhagar in sector 27, in Noida on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The BJP has also formed a three-member committee for each of the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh to prepare a local manifesto, based on feedback of the public and senior BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party released its manifesto on Monday.

To send across a message about the BJP’s election manifesto, the union minister for state for north eastern region and co-operative BL Verma addressed media in Noida’s sector 27 election office.

While Uttar Pradesh minister for backward welfare and disability empowerment Narendra Kashyap, talked to the media in Greater Noida’s YMCA Hall.

Explaining the reason behind the public and leaders’ feedback, BJP’s Kashyap said, it is intended at making people “understand what local MP will do in the next five years.

“The local manifesto will be released just before poll day as the work on the same is underway.” he added.

Union minister Verma, meanwhile, said that they call their national manifesto “Sankalp Patr” because they work with sincerity for all sections once they make promises.

“Our Sankalp Patr is a roadmap of development that will make India a developed nation by 2047. People know that our party has worked for all sections of society without any discrimination of any kind,” he said.

“PM Narendra Modi has done in 10 years what the previous government did not do in the 60 years. And our party will continue to work for all sections of our society to make their life better. We have built Ram temple, removed Article 370 and renovated temples in Kashi and Kedarnath among other areas. PM has started a new era of development in the country and we are sure that people understand this and they will support us,” said Verma, explaining achievements of the ten years of Modi government.

The SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said that the BJP only makes false promises with the people and never fulfils them.

Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Pradeep Bhati on Monday said that they have made a local manifesto to convince voters to vote for them.

The BSP, however, said that they do not need a local manifesto and are seeking votes on their developmental work that their party had carried out during their tenure from 2007-2012.

On the other hand, SP’s national spokesperson Pradeep Bhati while releasing their local manifesto on Sunday said that the BJP is only fooling people in the name of their manifesto.

“We want to ask BJP how many schools, colleges, hospitals it has built for the needy in the last ten years in Gautam Budh Nagar. What they have done in the name of development in the urban villages of Noida and Greater Noida. The urban villages in Gautam Budh Nagar are becoming urban slums because of the neglect of the BJP’s government,” said Bhati.

SP, in its manifesto, has said that they will make sure farmers get four times of the prevailing circle rate as compensation for their land, more land for Abadi (population), 50 percent reservation for jobs in private companies, 10 percent of total land acquired for residential purposes of each farmer, solution for flat registry issue, better Metro connectivity and a corruption-free system.

Meanwhile BSP’s Meerut division coordinator and ex-Gautam Budh Nagar president Lakhmi Singh said, “Our party does not need to prepare a local manifesto …BSP Chief Mayawati during her government in 2007-12 built two AIIMS like hospitals one in Noida and another in Greater Noida, built four government schools for the needy, built Yamuna Expressway, Metro and other mega projects.”

“BSP was the only party that built Noida that one sees in its present form. Therefore, people are aware that only BSP can make Noida an international city so they will support us,” he added.

The Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha seat consists of 2,675,148 registered voters — 782,872 in Noida, 729,481 in Dadri, 369,824 in Jewar, 399,091 in Sikandrabad and 393,880 in Khurja, according to district election office.

The three segments of Noida, Dadri and Jewar are located in Gautam Budh Nagar district while Sikandrabad and Khurja are in neighbouring Bulandshahr district.

Gautam Budh Nagar constituency will go to polls on April 26.